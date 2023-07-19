Namibia: Oshakati's Abandoned Children

Aili Shilongo is a 66-year-old woman who has dedicated her life to caring for children with disabilities. She runs a small care centre out of her home in the Okandjengedi area at Oshakati in the Oshana region.

The centre currently houses 42 children, all having different disabilities. Some of the children are unable to walk on their own, while others use wheelchairs or have intellectual disabilities.

Shilongo started the centre in 2002 after she saw the need for a place where children with disabilities could receive care and support. She said many of the children at the centre have been abandoned by their parents.

"Most of them have been here for five to six years," she told The Namibian. "Some I don't have contact details of their parents anymore. Some of the parents don't answer their phones when I call them."

Shilongo, a pensioner, said there were approximately 45 special needs children at the centre, but some of them were taken away by their parents in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of her sons at Walvis Bay provides food for the centre, she said. "He sends me boxes of fish so I can feed my people," she explained.

Shilongo said she cares for the children "for the love of God". She said there have been several attempts to close the centre due to hygiene concerns, but they have all failed.

EDUCATION MATERIALS

She appealed for help to build classrooms at her daycare centre so that the children can attend a formal school. She said the centre needs toilet facilities, food and nappies for the children. She also said the centre was short of teachers and teaching materials and lacked proper infrastructure.

Among the individuals under Shilongo's care since 2015 is 18-year-old Immanuel Amadhila, who was born with a disability affecting his legs. He uses a wheelchair.

Hailing from the San community of Onkaankaa village in the Omusati region, Amadhila never attended school due to his disability.

However, in Shilongo's care centre, a new chapter unfolded for Amadhila. He gratefully shares that Shilongo took it upon herself to impart invaluable knowledge, teaching him to read and write, opening doors to a world of education and empowerment he once thought was beyond his reach. He said Shilongo taught him to read and write.

According to Shilongo, Amadhila had the potential to attend Eluwa Special School at Ongwediva. However, his admission was declined due to his reliance on nappies and inability to bathe independently.

Despite being a brilliant young boy, Amadhila faced an unfortunate setback, as he had no one to help him when nature called.

"I want to go to a formal school just like the children I see everyday wearing uniforms. I have a dream of becoming a teacher, but I've never been to school. This is my first time in class," Amadhila said, adding that he wants to be a teacher, because he likes children.

Amadhila can now read both English and Oshiwambo.

The caregiver said Amadhila can write and draw.

Amadhila has never met his father, who he believes does not want to see him because of his condition. He has only spoken to his father on the phone, but he cannot remember when they last spoke. His father told him that he lives in Windhoek.

Amadhila appealed to sponsors to build classrooms at the centre so that he and other people with disabilities living at the centre can attend regular school.

Shilongo said she carried Amadhila on her back and treated him like her own child. She said although most children at the daycare get a monthly social grant from the government, sometimes she also uses her own money to feed the children.

NO SAFE HOMES

Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare spokesperson Lucas Haufiku said the ministry has received cases of deserted people with disabilities, although the cases are rare and infrequent. However, he did not give the number of cases reported to the ministry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Namibia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Desertion of people with disabilities is not a widespread issue, but it does occur occasionally. I do not have specific statistics or numbers to provide you with an exact figure. Even one case of desertion is concerning and requires appropriate intervention," he said.

Haufiku said the ministry does not offer safe homes for people with disabilities. It provides shelter and support services to victims who are in danger of violence, such as gender-based violence and trafficking in persons.

"These services are not exclusive to people with disabilities, but are available to all individuals who are at risk and require protection," he said.

He said abandoning children can result in legal consequences for the responsible parties.

*Against All Odds is a series of news articles about people with disabilities who have overcome significant challenges to achieve their goals