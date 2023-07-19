Africa: Green Legacy Initiative Exemplary to Africa, World - Foreign Affairs State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been carrying out exemplary activities for Africa and the world through its Green Legacy Initiative, Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said.

Workers and official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have visited today the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone and planted seedlings as part of the Green Legacy Initiative.

Speaking at the occasion, the State Minister said, the seedlings planted under the Green Legacy Initiative over the past four years have changed Ethiopia's image and raised its visibility at the international fora.

The initiative has also been playing key role in strengthening Ethiopia's diplomatic relations, she added.

"The Green Legacy Initiative has helped Ethiopia to build capacity vital to realizing its vision of mitigating the challenges of climate change and ensure food security which is exemplary for Africa and the world."

As Dire Dawa is an important City in terms of diplomatic relations and trade, the state minister stressed the need to intensify the ongoing activities in the sector in the City.

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by the State Minister, has also took part in a tree-planting exercise in the historic city of Harar, as part of the nation-wide clarion call to plant 500 million trees in a day.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has made history by planting over 566 million tree seedlings from dawn to dusk held on Monday.

The plan to plant 500 million seedlings from sun rise to sun set was exceeded by over 66 million.