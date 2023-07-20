South Africa: Joburg CBD Street Collapses After Explosion, Residents Instructed to Leave Area

19 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yeshiel Panchia

Parts of Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg's CBD collapsed on Wednesday after what was initially suspected to be a gas line explosion. While emergency services remained on the scene, the city manager claimed the situation was under control.

What was initially suspected to be a gas line explosion in the centre of Johannesburg caused the collapse of parts of Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) as people in the heart of the CBD returned home after work on Wednesday evening. At least a dozen injured people were rushed to hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion as the road tore open and then alarms sounded from overturned taxis and injured passengers started screaming.

The cause of the disaster had, late on Wednesday night, yet to be ascertained.

"I heard a vibration from down [there]," said Vincent, a security guard at a residential building next to the explosion. "It was vibration for two seconds; then it blew up."

Almost 100m of the busy roadway appeared to have been torn down the middle, with overturned vehicles littering the pavement. Dozens of disaster management personnel, firefighters and police attended the scene, attempting to enforce a cordon.

The overwhelming response was in stark contrast to previous incidents in Gauteng's metros, such as the Boksburg tanker explosion that claimed 43 lives in late 2022.

"People have indicated from that side that they are starting to have headaches and chest pains," said Gauteng...

