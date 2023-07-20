Kenya: Mutua Sustains Criticism Over UN's 'Biased' Assessment of Protests

Nairobi — Kenya on Wednesday continued its criticism of the United Nations (UN) regarding its assessment of the opposition's anti-government protests in the country.

The UN Human Rights Office, represented by its spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, had expressed concerns on July 14th about what they deemed as "widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police during protests."

After the Azimio protests on July 12, 2023, Laurence suggested that "up to 23 people had been killed and dozens injured" in the protests.

In response, Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, strongly criticized the UN office, citing "inaccuracy and lack of professionalism" on the part of the UN body in its review of the protests.

"Let them show us the 23 bodies of these people who died. The reports were misleading and appeared to have been written in support of a propaganda campaign by people opposed to the democratic will of the people," Mutua said.

Mutua revealed that the Ministry has subsequently protested the UN's statement and emphasized the importance of the international community maintaining objectivity in their assessment of the events unfolding in Kenya.

"We will meanwhile be engaging through appropriate channels to ensure that the international community is not sucked into conspiracies that are aimed at destabilizing our nation," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While expressing regret over the UN body's lack of due diligence, Mutua questioned whether they had "fallen prey to propaganda and was being used to lay the groundwork for a smear campaign."

He, however, asserted that Kenya's international image remains untarnished by the Azimio protests, revealing that the country is preparing to host several Heads of State in the near future.

- Truce -

The Azimio coalition is leading the anti-government protests, claiming that President William Ruto's administration has failed to address the escalating cost of living.

Mutua, who defended the government's efforts to improve the country's economic prospects, stated that the protests were merely a disguise orchestrated by opposition leaders attempting to seize power through alternative means.

"As a government, we continue to position our country as the preferred trade, investment, and tourism destination. However, these efforts are being derailed by economic saboteurs disguised as protests against the cost of living," he said.

Despite a government-imposed ban on the protests, the coalition initiated its three-day nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday.

The protests commenced on a day when religious leaders sustained their calls for a truce, urging President Ruto and Raila to embrace dialogue as a viable option.

The Catholic Conference of Bishops, spearheading the call for dialogue, emphasized their willingness to engage in the process, emphasizing that it could prevent the country from descending into chaos and turmoil.

"We all have an obligation to pursue peace. We have no other country to run to," Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria said.