Kenya: Catholic Bishops Urge President Ruto to Repeal the Finance Act

Nairobi — The Kenya Catholic Conference Bishops have urged President William Ruto to listen to the plea of Kenyans and withdraw the Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement, the Catholic Bishops advised that Kenyans are facing a grave economic situation due to the high cost of living that has made it difficult to afford decent standards of living.

"We therefore ask the president to repeal the Finance Act and seek to institute a process that will achieve the same goal within the context of the current economic situation," said Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria.

According to the clerics, the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 will distress Kenyans who are grappling with affording essential goods and securing stable employment that will enable them face financial hardships.

"The social economic distress is real, we do realise that part of the disappointment and disillusionment of Kenyans that is leading to the agitation and anger is the severe economic distress," said Muheria.

The Catholic Bishop reading from the script with Azimio La Umoja coalition who have staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

Schools have been closed and shops shuttered in Nairobi and other cities, where protesters have been urged to bang pots and march in an act of defiance.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed a three-judge bench to hear and determine the Finance Act 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justices David Majanja (Presiding), Lawrence Mogambi and Christine Meoli will now set a date when the matter will be mentioned for hearing.

The Finance Act was suspended by Justice Mugure Thande who directed that the file be placed before the CJ for directions.

The petitioners Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition want the high court to squash the operationalization of the Act saying it was passed hurriedly in parliament without public participation.

They say the Act is bad in law and should not be allowed to operate as it will affect many Kenyans who are suffering.

The government through Attorney General Justin Muturi had laid preliminary objections to having the petitions dismissed by the same was rejected by Justice Thande on the ground that the applicant had raised weighty issues that must be heard.

The judge consequently extended the conservatory orders suspending the Act until the matter is heard and determined