Kenya: Nakuru West MP Arama Draws Gun to Ward Off Anti-Government Demonstrators

19 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Nakuru West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama drew a gun to ward off anti-government demonstrators as most businesses remained closed for fear of looting.

Arama drew his gun after he was confronted by angry demonstrators in Shabaab area of Nakuru.

On seeing this, the crowd scampered for safety and let him be even as they engaged police in running battles in the outer parts of the the city.

The protesters barricaded the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway at Kolen and Eveready roundabout.

The chaos started as early as 8:30am with the demonstrators barricading main roads to the CBD and lighting bonfires.

One youth was shot dead in Mazembe area irritating the protestors even more.

A stray bullet hit a house in Ngei 1 estate leaving the family shaken.

The bullet that had apparently travelled from a distance into the wall and ricocheted and fell in the front yard.

The bullet had not been picked by the time of going to press.

Most of the drama was in Nakuru Town West.

