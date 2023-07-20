Kenya: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calls for Sanctions on Azimio Leaders Amid Violent Protests

Nairobi — Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday made an appeal to the international community, urging them to consider imposing travel sanctions on leaders responsible for orchestrating violent protests in the country.

Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua stated that such measures would effectively rein in the Azimio leaders who have become "economic saboteurs" and are pursuing their own selfish interests.

The Azimio coalition, led by Raila Odinga, is at the forefront of the anti-government protests, which stem from President William Ruto's administration's failure to address the escalating high cost of living.

Unfortunately, the protests have turned violent and chaotic, resulting in the loss of lives and extensive property damage.

"We urge our international friends to closely scrutinize the architects of insurrection and anti-democratic elements when they wish to visit their countries and not to allow some of them to go and taint their democratic principles," Mutua said.

Mutua however refrained from disclosing the names of specific leaders the government is targeting for sanctions.

Travel sanctions can include denying entry into a country, revoking existing visas, freezing assets, or restricting financial transactions for the targeted individuals.

Mutua maintained that the government is on course to improve the quality of life for millions of Kenyans who are grappling with the impact of high inflation.

"We, therefore, need to stabilize our economy and create new jobs and opportunities for our young population. This will only happen under a secure and stable environment devoid of propaganda and political opportunism," he said.

Despite a government-imposed ban on the protests, the Azimio coalition kicked off its three-day nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday.

The protests commenced on a day when religious leaders sustained their calls for a truce, urging President Ruto and Raila to embrace dialogue as a viable option.

The Catholic Conference of Bishops, spearheading the call for dialogue, emphasized their willingness to engage in the process, emphasizing that it could prevent the country from descending into chaos and turmoil.

"We all have an obligation to pursue peace. We have no other country to run to," Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria said.