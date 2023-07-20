South Africa: Pandor Leads SA Delegation to SADC Ministerial Meeting in Namibia

19 July 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is to lead a local government delegation to the 25th Ordinary Meeting of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) in Windhoek, Namibia.

The delegation includes the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Namibia currently holds the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, supported by the outgoing chair South Africa and the incoming chair Botswana.

"The mandate of the Organ is to promote peace and stability in the SADC region as a prerequisite for the achievement of SADC objectives of socio-economic development, poverty eradication and regional integration," said the department.

It said it was expected that the meeting - taking place from 20 to 21 July 2023 - will take stock of the work of the Organ and receive reports on the implementation of the decisions of the last MCO held in July 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.

It will also reflect on the SADC Summit of the Heads of State and Government hosted in August 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meeting will also receive reports from the Inter-State Politics and Diplomacy Committee (ISPDC) and the Inter-State Defence and Security Committee (ISDSC).

"The outcomes of the meeting will be presented at the Ordinary Summit of the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation which will be held in August 2023 in the Republic of Angola."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.