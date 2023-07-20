Tanzania: Tz Best Safari Country, Study Shows

Arusha — TANZANIA has been voted among Africa's Best Safari Country this year.

The country ranks second, only behind Botswana in a latest survey published by SafariBookings.com.

Nonetheless, Tanzania piped Botswana among experts and travelers when the survey was restricted to wildlife alone.

Tanzania was the winner in 2013 when SafariBookings conducted the first study to determine the best safari country in Africa. It held onto first place in the second study in 2017.

But that changed in 2018 when Botswana narrowly defeated Tanzania.

Botswana again took first place in 2019.

Tanzania is one of Africa's top safari destinations.

It boasts of an excellent wildlife viewing where big cats are also easy to spot.

All members of the Big Five can be found in various Tanzanian parks and reserves, and all five are present in the Ngorongoro Crater and Serengeti National Park.

From its stunning Indian Ocean beaches to the shores of Lake Victoria, from the arable plains of its central plateau to the heights of Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania is a jewel of East Africa.

Its natural beauty and sheer density of plant and wildlife species make it a top destination for eco-tourists.

Almost a third of the country is protected, providing habitat for scores of species across all national parks and community wildlife management areas.

A wide variety of Africa's large mammals can be found within its borders, including lions, hippos, elephants, zebra and wildebeest, whose mass migration through the Serengeti is a major draw for safaris.

More than 4,000 of their reviews were analysed in the detailed and comprehensive study.

The analysis included reviews from expert travel journalists who have extensive safari experience across all of the countries covered by the survey.

These experts are mainly guidebook writers who contribute regularly to Lonely Planet, Rough Guides, Frommer's, Bradt and Footprint.

These industry professionals also populate the SafariBookings expert panel.

SafariBookings is the world's largest resource and leading authority for planning an African safari.

The online marketplace enables travellers to compare safari offers from top rated tour operators.

Every year, four million potential clients use the platform to find their dream safari.

It also offers partnership options to both safari companies and accommodations.