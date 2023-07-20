Tanzania: Water Project to Benefit Close to One Million People in Mara

THE government has allocated 134bn/- to complete Tarime - Rorya water project which upon completion, will benefit at least 933,818 people.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water, Engineer Cyprian Luhemeja stated this yesterday after inspecting the project which upon completion will benefit the residents from 32 villages of Rorya District and 81 streets of Tarime District.

Eng Luhemeja instructed the contractor executing the project, -- China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation Company (CCECC), to complete the on time, while observing standards and value for money.

He insisted that there will be no room for extension of time to complete the work.

"People need water, so I instruct the contractor to complete this project within time, we want the contractor to hand over this work by April 2025, there will be no room for deadline extension," said Eng Luhemeja.

The coordinator of the project from the Ministry of Water, Engineer Joel Rugemalila, said the work was going on well and they will ensure that they supervise the contractor effectively to complete the project on time.

"This contract is for 30 months and will be completed on time. Upon completion, we expect that it will significantly solve the problem of water woes facing residents of Tarime, Rorya and Sirari," said Rugemalila.

He said Tarime-Rorya water project involves the construction of a water plant capable of producing 29 million litres of water per day, construction of a main water pipe covering a distance of 90 kilometres, construction of three tanks with a volume capacity of storing six million litres in Rorya, one million litres in Sirari and three million litres in Tarime.

He said the project will also involve the installation of a network of water pipes for a stretch of 20 kilometres as well as the construction of three water pumping stations.

In addition, he said, the project will increase the provision of access to clean and safe water in Rorya District, which is currently at 53.4 per cent to reach 90 per cent, while in Tarime District; the service will rise from 63.4 per cent to more than 95 per cent.

At the same time, the residents of Sirari thanked the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for the water project, which they said will solve the challenge they have had been facing for many years.

They expressed their gratitude during the visit of Eng Luhemeja, who assured them that the completion of the project will enable every citizen to have access to clean and safe water.

Councilor of Sirari Ward, Amos Sagara said the residents of Sirari Town are facing acute shortage water. He said the project comes as a great blessing for them and now they hope to get clean and safe water at their door step.

Medina Mahiri Manguye, who is a resident of Kitonji Cha Mlimani City in Sirari, thanked the government for allocating a lot of money to supply them with water service.