Africa: Kenya's Passport is Continent's 7th Most Powerful

Nairobi — Kenya's passport is the seventh most powerful on the African continent and 67th globally after its ranking improved from position eight in January this year.

The Henley Passport Index Report that was released yesterday shows that Kenyan passport holders can now travel to 76 countries in the world without a visa or visa on arrival.

The local passport improved three places among the 73 nations that the Kenyan passport could access.

Kenya's passport has been rising after the government agreed with the South African and Eritrean governments to remove travel restrictions in the form of Visas.

This is set to improve after Senegal agreed to allow Kenyans to travel to the country without Visas.

Mauritius passport is the most powerful on the continent, as holders can visit 148 countries Visa-free. It is also ranked 29th globally.

The Indian Ocean Island is trailed by South Africa at position 51, Namibia (61), Lesotho (79), and Eswatini (77).

Globally, Singapore is the strongest passport at number one, followed by Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Finland, France, and Japan.

For instance, a passport holder from Singapore can travel to 192 countries worldwide without a visa.

Afghanistan's passport ranks lowest, below Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia, among others.