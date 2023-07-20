Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Situation Report

Khartoum — The General Command of Armed Forces Issued a situation report said that "Our forces continue to comb for outposts and concentrations of the rebel militia in the central part of the capital.

Our forces inflicted death and injuries on the rebel militia in Al-ushara and destroyed four combat vehicles.

Elements of the rebel militia clashed with our forces stationed at Al-Dabaseen bridge in Abu-Adam. Our forces repelled the attack and forced them to flee and destroyed five combat vehicles and captured three others and killed and injured several of the rebels.

Our special operations teams in Jebel Auliya captured a large number of weapons which were hidden in houses belonging to the rebel militia, including 12 guryunov and Dshk machine guns and a large number of automatic rifles.

The rebel militia targeted civilians who gathered to salute our forces in Alazozab and Wad Ajeeb using a drone, leading to the death of fourteen civilians and the injury of fifteen.

Our forces continue to direct air strikes on locations of the enemy in different areas and continues monitoring and surveillance.

Our forces continue to closely observe the intentions of the enemy and are fully prepared to deal with them.