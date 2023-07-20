Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Situation Report

19 July 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Command of Armed Forces Issued a situation report said that "Our forces continue to comb for outposts and concentrations of the rebel militia in the central part of the capital.

Our forces inflicted death and injuries on the rebel militia in Al-ushara and destroyed four combat vehicles.

Elements of the rebel militia clashed with our forces stationed at Al-Dabaseen bridge in Abu-Adam. Our forces repelled the attack and forced them to flee and destroyed five combat vehicles and captured three others and killed and injured several of the rebels.

Our special operations teams in Jebel Auliya captured a large number of weapons which were hidden in houses belonging to the rebel militia, including 12 guryunov and Dshk machine guns and a large number of automatic rifles.

The rebel militia targeted civilians who gathered to salute our forces in Alazozab and Wad Ajeeb using a drone, leading to the death of fourteen civilians and the injury of fifteen.

Our forces continue to direct air strikes on locations of the enemy in different areas and continues monitoring and surveillance.

Our forces continue to closely observe the intentions of the enemy and are fully prepared to deal with them.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.