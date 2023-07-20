Malawi: Govt Releases 8,000 Students to Universities

Ministry of Education has announced the release of a total number of 8,552 students selected into public universities in 2022-2023 selection results.

In a statement signed by Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa, available to Nyasa Times on Tuesday, the figure represents 14.4 per cent increase from a total number of 7, 473 selected last year.

"The figure is the highest number of students selected to public universities this year in the history of harmonized public universities selection in Malawi," she said.

Mussa further said the final figure for 2023 selection will be higher when special needs students are selected through other modes.

She said universities will be recruiting additional students under Open Distance eLearning (ODeL), Economic Fee Paying and Mature Entry modes of selection.

Mussa said special needs students are currently under consideration by the universities, a process that involves medical examination. Adding that they are automatically admitted as long as they meet minimum entry requirement of six credits including English.

A total number of 19 760 applications were received by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) of whom 18 471 were eligible.

.A total of 8 552 (5,106 male and 3,446 female) were selected representing 59.7% male and 40.3% female.