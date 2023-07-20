Sudan: University of Khartoum to Resume E-Learning Services

Gerd Altmann / Pixabay
(File photo)
19 July 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Deans of the University of Khartoum has approved a proposal to resume e-learning in a number of faculties of nine Sudanese universities. Exam centres for students in their final years have also been determined.

In a meeting last week, the council of deans, chaired by Rector Emadeldin El Amin, agreed that students in their final years who have completed their courses, will be able to do their final exams starting on August 5.

The exams can be done at El Gezira University, Nile Valley University, El Gedaref University, and the Cairo University for those who are now in Egypt.

The meeting selected the Nile Valley University, Shendi University, Dongola University, Red Sea state University, Kassala University, El Gedaref University, El Gezira University, Sennar University, and the Imam El Mahdi University as those they would coordinate the e-learning courses.

The e-learning courses will first resume in the faculties of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing sciences, and architecture of these universities. They will be gradually extended to include all studies.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.