Angola President Visits Botswana

Gaborone — President Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola is expected to arrive in Botswana today on a state visit at the invitation of President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the two Presidents will hold bilateral talks to explore ways of strengthening relations and broadening the scope of cooperation between their respective countries.

The release further states that the two statesmen are expected to consider progress made on the implementation of the framework agreement for the promotion of bilateral cooperation, as well as, the convening of the inaugural Botswana-Angola Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) Session.

"The two leaders will further discuss regional and global issues of common interest and hold a joint press conference following their official talks," says the release.

Botswana and Angola established diplomatic relations in 1975. The two countries enjoy cordial relations and excellent cooperation in various sectors, particularly in the areas of transport, agriculture, water resources and conservation.

President Lourenço, whose visit ends Saturday, will be accompanied by members of his Cabinet and Senior Government Officials.

BOPA