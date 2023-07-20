Botswana: Do or Die for Relay Teams

Gaborone — In an effort to give both the 4x400m mixed and 4x400m women relay teams an opportunity to qualify for the World Championships, Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) will hold a track and field meet today from 9am-5pm.

BAA vice president Oabona Theetso told BOPA that they hoped that the two teams would reach the qualifying mark.

He said some African countries had been invited to give the teams stiff competition and spur them on.

Theetso said countries that had confirmed participation were Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, adding that other events would be 100m, 200m and 400m.

He said currently Botswana's mixed relay team was at position 21, while the women's 4x400m was at position 17. Theetso expressed hope that today's event would help the two teams to make it into the top 16 qualifying bracket.

"The qualification closing date for the relay events is today so we cannot miss that opportunity," he said.

"As for the individual events, qualification closes on July 30 and we are confident that more athletes will be able to qualify."

The national team coach, Chilume Ntshwarang said he was confident that he had assembled a very committed team that was also eager to make it to Budapest.

Ntshwarang said all the athletes were in good spirits and rearing to go, although he had noticed that some athletes tended to give more attention to their individual events than relay.

The 4x400m mixed relay team is made up of Clifton Meshack, Anthony Pesela, Lydia Jele, Tlhompang Basele and Obakeng Kamberuka.

The 4x400m women's relay team comprises of Jele, Basele, Kamberuka, Motlatsi Rante and Golekanye Chikani.

The World Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary on August 19-27.

To date, athletes who have qualified are Letsile Tebogo (100m and 200m), Leungo Scotch, Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi (400m) as well as the men's 4x400m relay team.

BOPA