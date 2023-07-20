Botswana: Do or Die for Relay Teams

19 July 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — In an effort to give both the 4x400m mixed and 4x400m women relay teams an opportunity to qualify for the World Championships, Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) will hold a track and field meet today from 9am-5pm.

BAA vice president Oabona Theetso told BOPA that they hoped that the two teams would reach the qualifying mark.

He said some African countries had been invited to give the teams stiff competition and spur them on.

Theetso said countries that had confirmed participation were Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, adding that other events would be 100m, 200m and 400m.

He said currently Botswana's mixed relay team was at position 21, while the women's 4x400m was at position 17. Theetso expressed hope that today's event would help the two teams to make it into the top 16 qualifying bracket.

"The qualification closing date for the relay events is today so we cannot miss that opportunity," he said.

"As for the individual events, qualification closes on July 30 and we are confident that more athletes will be able to qualify."

The national team coach, Chilume Ntshwarang said he was confident that he had assembled a very committed team that was also eager to make it to Budapest.

Ntshwarang said all the athletes were in good spirits and rearing to go, although he had noticed that some athletes tended to give more attention to their individual events than relay.

The 4x400m mixed relay team is made up of Clifton Meshack, Anthony Pesela, Lydia Jele, Tlhompang Basele and Obakeng Kamberuka.

The 4x400m women's relay team comprises of Jele, Basele, Kamberuka, Motlatsi Rante and Golekanye Chikani.

The World Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary on August 19-27.

To date, athletes who have qualified are Letsile Tebogo (100m and 200m), Leungo Scotch, Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi (400m) as well as the men's 4x400m relay team.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.