African Female Referees Take Centre Stage At Women's World Cup

Three African match officials will make history on Friday when they oversee the Women's World Cup clash between Philippines and Switzerland in New Zealand.

41-year-old referee Vincentia Amedome of Togo has been selected to take charge of the contest at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Amedome became the second woman to officiate a match at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria last year, after Ethiopian trailblazer Lydia Tafesse.

The appointment made her the first Togolese referee at the continent's biennial men's football tournament.

2022 proved a landmark year for the West African, who officiated at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, and the CAF Women's Champions League final.

For support on Friday, Amedome can rely on assistant referees Carine Fomo of Cameroon and Fanta Kone from Mali - who also make history as the first women from their nations to feature at the Women's World Cup.

Their trailblazing appointments highlight the progress of Africa's female refereeing talent on the global stage.

With all three officials boasting extensive experience at major tournaments, they have earned the opportunity to demonstrate their skills before a worldwide audience.

For Amedome, Fomo and Kone, the chance to inspire future generations of female referees across Africa by officiating at the pinnacle of the women's game represents a career highlight.