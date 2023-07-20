Somalia: Somaliland, SSC Trade Blame for Re-Starting Lasanod Fighting

19 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Las Anod, Somalia — Somaliland and SSC Khatumo accused each other of being responsible for yesterday's war between the parties in the eastern city of Lasanod.

Somaliland said: "The forces of the Puntland, supported by allied and terrorist groups launched an attack on the position of our army in the town of Lasanod city".

Somaliland said that its army is not invading, but that it will defend itself if attacked.

On the other hand, SSC Khatumo said that the Somaliland forces have started fighting and shelling in Lasanod town and some parts of the public property have been damaged.

"Somaliland militias attacked the eastern side of Lasanod city at around 12 noon local time, bombing the city with mortars and damaging public buildings," the SSC statement said.

Yesterday's battle continued for many hours with the gunfire going on until sunset, with medics saying as many as 20 people lost their lives while scores were wounded.

Since February 6, there has been fighting in the disputed city of Las Anod between forces of Somaliland and local militia from the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia.

According to data received from hospitals in Las Anod, the death toll stands at 299, with 1,913 injured and more than 200,000 displaced since the conflict began.

