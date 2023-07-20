Kenya: Save the Children Alarmed About Children's Education Rights Amid Protests

20 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Save the Children has raised concerns about children's rights to education, safety, and well-being as a result of the ongoing Azimio coalition protests across the country.

The Non-Govermental Organisation (NGO) on Wednesday called on the government and Azimio One Kenya Coalition to take the necessary action to protect the children's inalienable right to safe access to quality education.

The Ministries of Education and the Interior and National Administration on Tuesday announced the closure of all-day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi and Mombasa, temporarily halting education for thousands of children.

Save the Children Director of Programme Operations Kenneth Sisimwo said such disruptions of learning could reverse the gains made in the education sector, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic that saw millions of children missing out on much-needed education.

"While we appreciate the measures the government is undertaking to ensure children's safety, we are aware that an impasse between the parties involved could mean that more children across the country are denied their basic right to safety and education. These rights should be safeguarded at all costs," said Sisimwo.

Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki (Interior) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education) however late Wednesday rescinded the decision and ordered the re-opening of all-day primary and secondary schools in the three counties after undertaking an evaluation of the current security situation in various parts of the country.

Save the Children has been providing support to children in Kenya through development and humanitarian programs since 1950.

