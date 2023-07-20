Uganda: I Do Not Want the Bank of Uganda Governor Job - Nandala Mafabi

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi has denied allegations that he is eyeing the Bank of Uganda Governor Job in a give-and-take deal with President Museveni.

Mafabi made the statements while addressing a press conference at the FDC Headquarters in Najanankumbi, along Entebbe Road.

Speaking about the allegations Mafabi said he neither wants to work with President Museveni nor wants the Bank of Uganda Governor job which has been vacant for over a year now.

"Hon [Ibrahim] Ssemujju and others made allegations that I made a deal with President Museveni to deliver to him FDC in exchange for Bank for Uganda governor position or minister of finance. Those allegations have been around since 2012. Who doubts my experience and expertise," Mafabi said.

"I qualify for those positions but I'm not interested in working with Mr Museveni. They are making those allegations for their own personal gain. In any case, if I wanted to work, the World Bank is waiting for me," he added.

Mafabi also distanced himself from reports that he wants to transact with President Museveni by taking the FDC to him.

"Ssemujju, [Erias] Lukwago and their group made allegations that we got money from Mr Museveni to fight NUP. Why would the FDC spokesperson be speaking for NUP? That confirms that they are not FDC members. They are just sitting on top yet they are actually members of NUP."

Mafabi said this also explains why in the last election Lukwago was more sympathetic to NUP and other forces than FDC.

"If NUP has any allegations against us, we're here and ready to explain ourselves"