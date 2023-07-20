Somalia: Govt Says U.S.-Assisted Raid Killed Nearly 100 Militants

Mogadishu — Somali troops with the help of U.S. soldiers raided Al-Shabaab bases in Gal Libah and El Qurac on the Galgaduud and Middle Shabelle border.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Information of Somalia, about 100 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the joint operation that dealt a major blow to the group.

The Ministry also said that the armed forces are still conducting a ground operation to chase the remnants of the Shabaab fighters in the two areas of Gal Libah and El Qurac.

It was yesterday when the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense said that a week-long anti-Al-Shabaab offensive killed more than 200 militants in different parts of the country.

In August 2022, Mohamud launched a "total war" against al-Shabaab. In the first phase, Somali forces concentrated on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, supporting local clans that were rebelling against al-Shabaab.

Despite defeats, Al-Shabaab continues to conduct attacks both within Somalia and in neighboring states, targeting civilians, the Somali state, and the African Union forces.

The United States which supports the Somali government in security maintains a small troop presence in the country that trains and advises Danab elite forces.