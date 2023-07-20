South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Conduct an Oversight Visit in KwaZulu-Natal Province

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 21 July 2023, conduct an oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal, to inspect water projects aimed at improving the provision of bulk water and the maintenance of bulk water infrastructure in the province.

The President will officially open the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works and Sod Turning of the upgrade on the Phase 1 of the Vulindlela Bulk Water supply scheme.

The visit led by the Department of Water and Sanitation, will see the upgrading of the potable water schemes that will extend water services to communities of Vulindlela, west of Pietermaritzburg.

The upgrade of Phase 1 of the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply Scheme will improve the availability and supply of drinking water to various communities in the uMgungundlovu District, including Msunduzi and the uMngeni Local Municipalities.

The upgrading of the scheme follows the growth of the population of Vulindlela over the past decade as well as the increased municipal demand for water.

One of the key components of the Phase 1 upgrade will be the construction of a new reservoir to increase drinking water storage by an additional 20 mega litres per day to reach 35 mega litres per day.

The upgrades will also include the installation of new pipelines between different reservoirs and the construction of a new pump station to increase the supply of water and augmentation of power supply.

The Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works will expand treatment capacity of this plant, thereby providing the drive for further housing, business and industrial development within Msunduzi. It will also reduce the level of pollution of the Msunduzi River and improve the quality of water reaching the Inanda Dam.

The Department of Water and Sanitation together with the relevant operating entity, has recently completed the upgrade of the treatment plant which treats domestic and industrial sewage from areas within the Msunduzi Local Municipality's jurisdiction from the treatment capacity of 65 mega litres per day to 100 mega litres per day.

The treatment plant upgrade has innovative technologies onsite for wastewater reclamation to drinking water standards and electricity cogeneration. The water treated to drinking standards is currently being used mainly for cleaning and sanitation purposes at the wastewater treatment site.

The upgrade of the Plant, has delivered significant benefits to the local community with close to 400 jobs created, as well as economic stimulation for Pietermaritzburg and parts of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The estimated number of people who are set to benefit directly from the upgrade of the Darvill treatment plant is 700 000, through proper and effective effluent treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, along with several senior government officials in the province will conduct oversight inspections to these projects.

Following inspections, the leaders will deliver a progress report to the community through a community engagement programme.

The oversight visit will take place as follows:

PART A:

Visit to Darvill Wastewater Treatment plant

Time: 10h00

PART B:

Visit to Vulindlela Bulk Water scheme

Time: 11h45

PART C:

Community Engagement

Time: 12h30

Venue: Vulindlela Sports Ground, Vulindlela

For media accreditations and confirmations please contact Ms Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ masekoL2@dws.gov.za or Mr Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243/ cmaphumulo@mhlathuze.co.za