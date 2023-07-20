South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Inspect KZN Water Projects

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to conduct an oversight visit to inspect water projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

During Friday's visit, the President is also expected to officially open the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works and participate in the sod turning of the upgrade on the Phase 1 of the Vulindlela Bulk Water supply scheme.

A Presidency statement on Thursday said the visit is aimed at "improving the provision of bulk water and the maintenance of bulk water infrastructure in the province".

"The visit led by the Department of Water and Sanitation [DWS], will see the upgrading of the potable water schemes that will extend water services to communities of Vulindlela, west of Pietermaritzburg.

"The upgrade of Phase 1 of the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply Scheme will improve the availability and supply of drinking water to various communities in the uMgungundlovu District, including Msunduzi and the uMngeni Local Municipalities," the statement read.

The upgrades will pave the way for the construction of a new reservoir to increase water storage by some 20 mega litres per day for the growing community of Vulindlela.

"The upgrades will also include the installation of new pipelines between different reservoirs and the construction of a new pump station to increase the supply of water and augmentation of power supply," the Presidency said.

Turning to the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works, the Presidency explained that the plant is expected to expand water treatment capability in the area - paving the way for "further housing, business and industrial development within Msunduzi".

"The treatment plant upgrade has innovative technologies onsite for wastewater reclamation to drinking water standards and electricity cogeneration. The water treated to drinking standards is currently being used mainly for cleaning and sanitation purposes at the wastewater treatment site.

"The upgrade of the plant has delivered significant benefits to the local community with close to 400 jobs created, as well as economic stimulation for Pietermaritzburg and parts of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

"The estimated number of people who are set to benefit directly from the upgrade of the Darvill treatment plant is 700 000, through proper and effective effluent treatment," the Presidency said.