East Africa: DR Congo - EACRF, Contingent Commanders Discuss Mandate

The commander of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), Maj Gen lphaxard Muthuri Kiugu, met the commanders of the four contingents deployed to eastern DR Congo to deliberate on the state of implementation of the EACRF mandate in the joint operation area in North Kivu.

The commanders from the Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda contingents met on July 18 and made presentations to the force commander on troop deployment, current security situation, achievements, challenges and way forward.

Kiugu was informed of sustained dominance patrols to ensure the protection of civilians and their property, efforts put in place in supporting the gradual return of internally displaced persons to their homes, enabling the free movement of people and goods along the main supply routes.

He took cognisance of the holding of the ceasefire between FARDC and M23 for over three months now while noting that there exist sporadic clashes among armed groups whose solution requires concerted efforts by all actors.

"The situation remains complex with multidimensional issues that need to be handled at different levels. Therefore, this meeting is part of the regular command engagements to take stock of the mission performance so far," Kiugu said.

He informed the contingent commanders to remain seized of insecurity-related issues within their respective areas of responsibility and make wise decisions on operations geared towards the achievement of the EACRF mandate.

The commanders also highlighted the medical support to locals and creating conditions favourable for humanitarian agencies to offer aid to the affected population.

The commander directed them to continue executing their tasks in line with the mandate, prioritising the protection of civilians. He encouraged them to continuously engage key leaders at the grassroots for confidence building.

The regional force was deployed to eastern DR Congo in November 2022, with a mandate of supporting peace efforts, especially securing withdrawal of the M23 rebel group.

It occupied various positions vacated by the M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

Eastern DR Congo has remained volatile for nearly three decades.

The vast region is home to more than 130 local and foreign armed groups accused of various atrocities and human rights violations.