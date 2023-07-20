Rwanda: Comedian Kevin Hart Visits Rwanda

19 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

American comedian and movie actor Kevin Hart is in Kigali, The New Times has learnt.

The renowned comedian was this Tuesday spotted at Haute Baso with his family.

The Made in Rwanda shop took to Twitter to thank the Hart family for shopping with them.

"What an honour to host @KevinHart4real and @enikohart + family at hautebaso! Thank you for shopping," the shop captioned a picture post on its Twitter handle.

What an honor to host @KevinHart4real and @enikohart + family at hautebaso! Thank you for shopping #MadeInRwanda | #VisitRwanda #Africanfashion #ShopLocal #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/fe8xdoR0t0-- Haute | Baso (@HauteBaso) July 19, 2023

In the picture, Hart is with wife Eniko, kids, and the staff of Haute Baso.

Hart came to prominence from his guest appearance in 'Undeclared'. He made his film debut in 'Paper Soldiers', then gained further recognition from his other films such as 'Soul Plane', 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', 'Death at a Funeral' and 'Little Fockers'.

