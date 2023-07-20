Rwanda: Seven Young Players to Watch At 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The FIFA Women's world cup has over the years produced quality young players. The recent editions of the world's women football showpiece saw the likes of Australia's Catlin Ford, Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan and Germany's Giulia Gwinn winning the best young player of the competition accolade in Germany 2011, Canada 2015 and France 2019 respectively.

The 2023 edition which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20 and runs through August 20 has a pool of talented youngsters who can take the tournament by storm.

Times Sport takes a look at the seven young players to look out for in the competition.

Chiara Beccari

Country: Italy

Age: 18

Beccari is a budding talent who has been tipped for greatness.

The Italian forward plays her club football for Como where she is the leading striker.

On March 21, 2023, she was named in the NXGN 25 best wonder kids in Women's football.

She previously played for Juventus women in the Italian Female League.

Malea Ces

Country: Philippines

Age: 19

Born in California to a Filipino father and an American mother, Cesar was eligible to play for the Yankees but she ended up choosing the Philippines.

The youngster operates as a lateral defender but can also fit in central defense. The Black Town City FC player has made 28 appearances for Philippines since 2022 and she has one goal to her credit.

Rofiat Imuran

Country: Nigeria

Age: 18

Imuran plies her trade with Stade Reims Ladies in France and she is among their best players.

She previously played for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup and has been included in the senior side for the 2023 World Cup.

Imuran is a ball playing central defender who is noted for long passes from the back.

Abbie Sheila Larkin

Country: Ireland

Age:18

The Republic of Ireland striker made her senior debut in February 2022 while still a High School student.

She previously excelled with the Irish U17 squad where she served as the team captain.

She has eight senior caps to her name scoring one goal which was in a World Cup qualifier against Georgia on June 27, 2022.

Aoba Fujino

Country: Japan

Age: 19

Fujino plays as a striker for Tokyo Verdy Beleza where she has netted 13 goals in 25 appearances since 2021.

A fast and pacey attacker, the 19-year-old can play anywhere across the frontline though, normally, she prefers a centre forward role so that she can run into the box.

She stands on a giant frame of 1.93m tall.

Kathrine Moller Kuhl

Country: Denmark

Age: 20

Kuhl plays her club football with Arsenal Ladies in the English Women's Premier League.

She had gone through all the youth national teams of Denmark before making her senior debut in March 2011 during the country's 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff.

Kuhl is a tactical player who reads the game very well and can pop up with goals when you least expected.

She joined Arsenal in January 2023 from FC Nordsjaelland.

Bruninha

Country: Brazil

Age: 21

Bruna Santos Nhaia affectionately called "Bruninha" is an overlapping right-back cast in the mood of Cafu.

The talented lateral defender has featured for Brazil at U17 and U20 levels before making her senior appearance in 2021.

Bruninha will be very key to the fortunes of Brazil with her marauding runs down the right.

She plays her club football for Gotham FC in the United States.