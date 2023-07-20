Rwanda: Former Goalkeeper Ndanda Returns to APR in New Role

Former APR FC goalkeeper Aimé Désire 'Ndanda' Ndizeye, has been appointed as the club's goalkeepers' coach on a two-year renewable contract.

The former Burundi international and APR shot stopper signed the contract and officially started his duty when the club started training sessions for the new season on Sunday.

He will be working with Alexis Mugabo who has been serving the club for the past four years.

Ndanda was, and remains, one of APR's longest serving players having joined the military side in 1999 from Burundi. He spent 10 seasons at the club until he was released in 2009.

During his time at the club as a player, he won seven league titles, two Cecafa club champions and six Amahoro Cup titles. He was part of APR's greatest team of 2003/04, which dismantled Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, the club also named Rtd Captain Eric Ntazinda as team manager. Ntazinda returns to the APR ranks in what will be his second spell, having previously worked for the club between 2003 and 2009.

The pair joined Khouda Karim and Dr Adel Zrani who were appointed club's as assistant coach and physical trainer respectively.

The appointed technical staff will be led by French coach Thierry Froger who is reported to have reached an agreement to become the club head coach.

APR FC held their first training session on Sunday at Shyorongi artificial turf. All players, including new signings, took part in the session as the club prepares for the new season.

The Rwandan giants start their 2023/24 campaign with a Super Cup clash with arch rivals Rayon Sports on 12 August at Kigali Pele Stadium.

As champions of the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League champions, the military side will represent Rwanda at the CAF Champions League.

A new-look APR will be looking to conquer African club football again after a decade-long run of continental failures since adopting the 'home grown players only' policy which the club hierarchy backtracked when they signed foreign players during the current transfer window.