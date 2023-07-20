Rwanda/Libya: Mugisha Completes Ahli Tripoli Move

19 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan midfielder Bonheur Mugisha has signed a two-year deal with Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli.

Mugisha was initially set to sign for Stade Tunisien after the Tunisian club sent him an invite, but they never sent his flight ticket and he waited in vain.

He was later contacted by Ahli Tripoli after one of his former coaches recommended him to the club which eventually showed interest.

Mugisha left for Tripoli on Saturday, July 15, and went on to impress the club after just two days training with the team, hence tying him down to a two-year deal.

Mugisha, who previously played for Heroes FC and Mukura VS, had a fruitful two-year spell with APR where he was one of their key players.

His contract with the army side expired on June 30 after which the club opted against extending his stay.

