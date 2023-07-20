Rwanda: Women Advocate for Changes to End Aids

A global organization committed to advancing gender equality, health, and well-being of girls and women has launched an ambitious mission to address inequalities and disrupt power dynamics with the ultimate goal of putting an end to HIV/AIDS.

The initiative, which took place on July 18 during the ongoing Women Deliver Conference 2023 that officially commenced on July 17 in Kigali. The movement aims to create a future where women will no longer bear a disproportionate burden of the disease.

Jackline Utamuriza Nzisabira, the Regional Policy Advisor for United Nations Women in Eastern and Southern Africa is leading the initiative. Utamuriza firmly believes that achieving an AIDS-free generation is only possible if the challenges faced in implementing a gender-responsive approach to tackling the epidemic are addressed:

"The organization's structure is much more reactive than responsive. It should assess issues that drive inequalities such as power imbalance, access to rights, and deeply-rooted harmful norms and practices," she said.

To ensure adequate representation and involvement of women and girls in decision-making processes related to HIV prevention, treatment, and support services, Utamuriza emphasizes the need for social accountability measures:

"We need to be intentional in planning the response and act not traditionally. Currently, the solution looks more into biomedical approaches rather than involving women and girls from grassroots. We must challenge the traditional style that ignores their abilities and empower them with the knowledge, resources, and agency to protect and take charge of their own health lives," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Women AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Education is seen as a catalyst for change. According to Utamuriza, "When women are educated about their rights, their bodies, and the resources available to them, they become powerful agents of transformation within their communities."

Anne Githuku Shongwe, the Director of the UNAIDS Regional Support Team for Eastern and Southern Africa, is another key figure in the movement. She stressed the importance of marginalized communities organizing themselves to address the unique challenges they face: "They must join the effort and demand the resources they need or participate in the table directly. Their engagement means everything because if they do not do so, no one is going to do it on their behalf."

"As policymakers, this can help us amplify the voices of those affected and empower them with the tools to advocate for change. We can challenge the power dynamics that perpetuate the cycle of inequality and create the conditions necessary to end AIDS by building a healthier and more equitable world for all," she said.

Recent global HIV statistics from 2022 show that 33.1 million to 45.7 million people globally were living with HIV, 1.3 million people became newly infected, and 630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2022.