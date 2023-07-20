Rwanda: NCBA Bank Rwanda on How Gender-Inclusive Policies Have Made Life Easier

Promoting and emulating gender equality in all aspects of life is one of the universal goals Rwanda has pushed to the forefront, and NCBA Bank's policy for parents with newborns is an adequate depiction of just how progressive gender equality has become over the years.

NCBA Bank Rwanda has integrated a policy into their sphere that caters to new mothers and fathers alike. In wake of the societal concerns about how short the paternity leave is, the policy offers NCBA employees 14 days of paternity leave, alongside the standard maternity leave and a flexible working schedule for male and female employees that have recently become parents.

The bank's strides towards gender equality this March gained the institution recognition by Rwanda Gender Monitoring Office for the innumerable efforts in establishing a gender-equal work environment, thus making their new policy a welcome unsurprised.

Hugues Kayigamba, who serves as the senior manager in charge of strategy and business support expressed how helpful the 14-day paternity leave has been for in taking care of his son.

Kayigamba shared that the time off has helped him support his partner and adjust to life as a parent, all while keeping his career's priorities intact.

"Having 14 days at the back of your mind helps because there is a lot to adjust to and your life shifts in a matter of minutes. Knowing you don't necessarily have to come back to work right away gives you ample time to prepare for the new phase you are in, support your partner, and plan how you will balance the new responsibilities with your usual work requirements." Says Kayigamba

"The experience across most industries is four days paternity leave which, quite frankly, is not enough. You are yet to fully understand the gravity of the situation you are in at the moment and it is something I would encourage anyone to adopt across. The maternity leave has been set for quite some time and has helped women a lot but the partner is not available after those four days. At NCBA, when they give you that ample time to get accustomed you are there to bond with your child and help your partner. It is a plus for NCBA," he adds.

The bank offices have a multifaceted mother's room with most of the comforts a woman would need to nurture a child and still get some work done, and this has come in handy for the Corporate Relationship Officer, Angel Bitege, who recently had her first child and has returned to work.

"My first trimester was not particularly easy but I still had to go to work. It helped a lot knowing there is that space where you can go to relax and get some rest if needed, and continuing with my work, and life became easier" says Bitege.

In addition to being a room that offers comfort to new mothers, the mother's room also has a variety of menstrual products in supply and female employees dealing with menstrual cramps are welcome to use the resting place in the room. NCBA Bank also offers a flexible work schedule that enables employees from maternity or paternity leave to be in office for half the day and continue their work from home if deemed necessary.

Upon inquiring how the policy has impacted the work environment, the Chief Executive Officer, Lina Higiro pointed out the importance of having a work-life balance even at work, stating that it increases productivity and makes the company more efficient.

"Gender equality comes into having a fair practice and a fair view of men and women. Many people think it is just about women but it is actually about how you are viewing your resources, male and female and how are they serving the customers we serve." Says Higiro

"Our population is 50 percent female, are we reflecting the customers we serve? If you don't have diversity in your business you will not serve the diversity of your community. Gender policies come in that way even just the way we communicate anything. There's a challenge many women face and that's feeling embarrassed asking for time off. Making it official makes it easier for women coming from maternity to settle their home and work life," adds Higiro.

On whether or not industry leaders should pursue a gender-inclusive policy, Higiro strongly believes that it is more of a necessity than an expense and it reaps good benefits in the long run.

"Gender-inclusive policies are an imperative. It is not a luxury or expense. It is important to make it part of business and it makes you reflect harder on who you are working with. If you are a leader, you are creating followers, people should be happy to follow your lead because you are taking care of them. When people feel cared for, they produce and take care of the vision," says Higiro.