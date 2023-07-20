Rwanda: Club Intwali Gears Up for 'Heart of Africa' Concert

All is set for the 'Heart of Africa' concert organised by Club Intwali which is scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 22, at Kaso Kigali.

The long-awaited event will see members of Club Intwali, a Burundian cultural club, perform different plays, from poetry, dance plays and art exhibition, to percussion and drumming sessions among many others.

Speaking to The New Times, Omer Nzoyisaba, the brains behind Heart of Africa concert, said that the event aims to showcase the richness of African culture especially that of Rwanda and Burundi which share a lot in common.

Nzoyisaba said that another big part of the event is to show the young generation how people of Rwanda and Burundi used to gather and celebrate through different plays back in the days.

"This is the right platform to show how rich and similar Rwandan and Burundian culture is, especially when it comes to music and dancing. There is a lot that connects us and we intend to keep those ties through this concert," Nzoyisaba noted.

Another thing, he said, after this year's edition, Club Intwali will focus on looking for ways of expanding the Heart of Africa event into a big festival that will attract thousands of music lovers from across the continent.

"To all our fans and Gakondo lovers we have so much in store for them, they should expect to have a good time. The concert will be extraordinary and people should be looking forward to a memorable night," Nzoyisaba added.

Guest performers of the show include Khaled Ntwali of Burundi, Primusic Burundi 2014 winner Christian Ninteretse, Burundian ballet Intatana Club, as well as Iganze Gakondo ballet.

Expected to kick off at 7pm at Kaso, the show has an entry fee of Rwf5000 (regular) and Rwf15, 000 (VIP).