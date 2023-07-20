Rwanda: Districts Partner to Build Rwf30 Billion Hotel, Golf Course

Muhanga, Kamonyi, and Ruhango districts in the Southern province have joined forces to find a contractor for the construction of a luxurious five-star hotel comprising 100 rooms.

The decision to build the hotel stems from the districts' recognition of the cultural tourism opportunities within their boundaries.

To oversee the project, the districts have established a Public Private Partnership company called "RMK Ltd."

According to Kharfan Twagiramutara, the Chairperson of the Company, the hotel, estimated to cost $30 million, will be situated on a 17.8-hectare plot in Muhanga district, a satellite city.

The construction process is expected to take 16 months from the signing of the contract.

"We had previously secured a contractor, but after conducting due diligence, we realized that the company could not meet our requirements. Hence, we are now searching for a competitive contractor," Twagiramutara explained.

He further noted that the hotel project would be executed using the "Pre-finance in procurement for complex works or tenders" approach. Under this approach, the contractor uses their own funds and is gradually paid back over the long term upon completion of the project.

"There are already contractors who have shown interest in this approach," he added.

Twagiramutara emphasized that the hotel project is a fulfillment of a presidential pledge to the residents. Additionally, he mentioned that the same contractor might be involved in the construction of a Rwf135 billion soccer stadium.

The hotel aims to showcase the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Southern province.

Apart from its 100 rooms, the hotel will feature conference rooms, a business center, a fitness center, a health hub, and a mini-golf course within its 17.8-hectare expanse.

According to a notification by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the chosen contractor will be responsible for reviewing the study, conducting preliminary works such as water, electricity, and internet provision, carrying out the construction and finishing works, as well as supplying and installing furniture and equipment.

Additionally, the contractor must oversee the installation of necessary high-tech equipment, perform electrical and mechanical work, and handle landscaping, among other responsibilities.

The hotel's amenities will include an open pool system, sports areas, a security wall, a mini-golf course, a children's playground, a CCTV system, an amphitheater, and more.

Interested contractors must demonstrate at least eight years of proven experience and a successful track record in delivering high-quality, modern hotel projects, along with financial capacity and access to funding.

Contractors interested in participating are required to make a down payment of 30 percent of the total project cost immediately after the hotel's commissioning. The remaining 70 percent will be repaid to the contractor over an agreed-upon period, with interest.

Benefits for the Districts

Valens Habarurema, the Mayor of Ruhango district highlighted that the hotel would benefit the district's residents, particularly farmers.

"Farmers will have the opportunity to supply agricultural produce, especially vegetables, fruits, and coffee, to the hotel. This facility presents a significant market opportunity that residents should capitalize on. They already grow pineapples that can be processed and supplied," he explained.

Habarurema also mentioned that the revenue generated by the hotel would help uplift vulnerable individuals out of poverty through various social protection programs.

Furthermore, the hotel will address the shortage of accommodation options for religious tourists visiting the area known as "Kwa Yezu Nyirimpuhwe."

"We receive between 12,000 and 15,000 visitors per month for religious tourism in Ruhango district. Having such a large hotel will make a significant difference," Habarurema stated.

He added that the multi-star hotel was also crucial for cultural tourism, as the district boasts several cultural sites that can enhance visitors' experience.

One of the notable sites in the district is Urutare rwa Kamegeri.

Urutare Rwa Kamegeri, commonly referred to as Kamegeri Rock, is the location where Kamegeri, a Kingdom chief, was burnt alive after advising King Mibambwe Sekarongoro Gisanura to use the rock as a site for burning criminals. King Mibambwe, known for his compassion, ordered his slaves to set fire to the rock instead, emphasizing that a king should not be involved in executing individuals.

Kamegeri was placed on the scorching rock until he turned to ashes.

Mayor Sylvere Ndahayo of Kamonyi district added that the hotel's construction and operation would create employment opportunities.

He said that the district aimed to enhance cultural tourism, which necessitated attractive facilities like hotels.

In Kamonyi, there is a cultural site called Ijuru rya Kamonyi.

Ijuru Rya Kamonyi, a strategically elevated hill, served as a camp for warriors protecting the vulnerable borders from incursions by King Mibambwe IV Rutarindwa's royal troops, who reigned between 1895 and 1896. The location was also used as a military base by his predecessors and successors.

From this hill, the army could easily monitor other parts of the country, including former Gisaka, Bugesera, Gikongoro, and Burundi, as part of the kingdom's expansion and security efforts.

The hill offers a breathtaking view of Bugesera Town, Ngororero district, and Mount Kigali.

Ku bitare bya Mpushi, also located in Kamonyi district, recounts the history of King Ruganzu II Ndoli.

Legend has it that Ruganzu II Ndoli passed through the area and left behind signs such as Igisoro (a popular board game), troughs, hoof marks of dogs and cows, among other indications.