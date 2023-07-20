Kenya: Babu Owino Escorted Out of Wang'uru Police Station, Whisked to Unknown Destination

Nairobi — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been escorted out of Wanguru Police Station under tight police security with details unknown on the destination he has been transferred to.

Owino was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and whisked to various destinations that are unknown to their family members.

Since morning, tension has been high as Owino's family and lawyers demand his release or arraignment after Tuesday's arrest.

It was a shouting match between the family relatives and the police officers as they demanded the release of the Embakasi East MP.

Lawyer Ndwega Njiru protested why police had barred Owino from accessing his lawyers and family which is a stipulated constitutional right.

"If they want to kill us let them do it but justice must be done. You can't lock someone for three days without food. The constitution grants minimum rights when arrested,"

Wee morning hours, Fridah Ongili wife to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino pleaded for the release of her husband.

She made the statement after she was denied access to see her husband who had been moved to Wang'uru Police Station in Mwea.

'My husband has done nothing else but fight for the rights of Kenyans and there is absolutely nothing that he did to warrant the arrest," she stated.

"We are just asking to Azimio, Raila Odinga to do what you van to assist my husband. To the government, you are the one who is holding him illegally, there is absolutely nothing he has done."

Owino and eight others on Wednesday filed a case in court seeking to compel the police to be ordered to release them immediately and unconditionally.

The nine, through lawyer Danston Omari, argued that their rights, which include the right to peacefully demonstrate, freedom of movement, and to associate freely with others exercising their political rights, will continue to be violated if the police continue detaining them.