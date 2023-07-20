South Africa: Minister Zizi Kodwa On South African Sign Language Being Recognised As an Official South African Language

19 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Zizi Kodwa on South African sign language being recognised as an official South African language

On Wednesday, 19 July 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Sign Language Bill. This means that South African Sign Language (SASL) is now recognised as an official language in South Africa.

This is a significant milestone for democratic South Africa. The recognition of South African Sign Language will change the lives of many people.

As the custodian of the Republic of South Africa's National Language Policy, this day brings us closer to the vision of President Nelson Mandela, of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.

Language is not just a tool to communicate. It is also an important tool for social inclusion and participation. These are some of the values of our democracy. The recognition of South African Sign Language as an official South African language promotes wider inclusion and deepens participation in our democracy.

I therefore call on all sectors under the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to to lead by example and promote these values of social inclusion and participation by embracing and incorporating South African Sign Language. This will enable the recognition of South African Sign Language to not just be in rhetoric, but in actions which show the realisation of the vision of inclusion in South Africa's democracy.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.