Angola: Afrobasket Under-16 - Angola Beat Uganda and Qualify for Semi-Finals

Luanda — The Angola Under-16 women's national basketball team qualified this Wednesday in Monastir, Tunisia, for the semi-final of the African Championship of the category (Afrobasket2023), after beating Uganda 64-58.

In the game, played at the Salles Mohamed Mzali Arena, Angolan player Ana Serviço stood out by scoring 27 points, 11 rebounds and six (6) assists.

The national team ,coached by Francisco Chauangue, for the semi-final on Friday will face Egypt who beat Rwanda, 84-15.

Mali also qualified for the semi-finals after beating Guinea 142-15, while still today Morocco play Tunisia.

Regarding male teams, Angola, coached by Jaime Covilhã, face Chad on Friday for the quarter-finals, while Morocco will take on Mali, Ivory Coast play Guinea and Rwanda face Egypt.

As for the men's teams, Angola, coached by Jaime Covilhã, face Chad on Friday for the quarter-finals, while Morocco play Mali, Ivory Coast play Guinea and Rwanda face Egypt. BSV/VAB/MRA/jmc