Angola and UN Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

New York — Angola's ambassador to the United Nations, Francisco José da Cruz, on Wednesday in New York, United States of America (USA), discussed issues related to strengthening cooperation between the African country and the UN organisation with the Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and United Nations Legal Counsel, Miguel de Serpa Soares.

During the meeting, the two officials took the opportunity to discuss the possibility of training and inserting Angolan staff in the United Nations Department of Legal Affairs.

The two officials also assessed the ongoing reform process introduced by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to boost the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Miguel de Serpa Soares, of Portuguese nationality was appointed UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and Legal Counsel on August 7, 2013.

The UN official brings with him wide-ranging experience in the legal sector, including a deep understanding of international political sensitivities and innovative negotiation approaches, having represented his country in various bilateral and multilateral international forums.

He was born in Angola in 1967 and holds a Law degree from the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, Portugal in 1990, and he also worked at the institution as an assistant professor from 1989 to 1993.