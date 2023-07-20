South Africa: Gauteng Urges Operators to Renew Expired Operating Licenses

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has called on public transport operators in possession of expired Operating Licenses to take advantage of the Department's window of opportunity to renew their operating licenses by the end of the month.

"To date, the Department has identified over 6000 operating licenses that need to be renewed however less than 500 applications have been received and processed,"' the Department said on Wednesday.

Sections 25 of the National Land Transport Regulations requires that an Operating License that was issued for more than 30 days must be renewed not later than 30 days before expiry.

The regulations further state that if the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) has not issued an Operating License by the expiry date, the Operating License will remain valid until a renewed license has been issued on condition that the operator keeps in the vehicle the receipt issued by the PRE as proof that such an application was made.

"The Department, therefore, is making a plea to the industry leaders to impress upon affected members to respond to the call by submitting applications by 31 July. The receipt and the expired Operating License must always remain attached."

Requirements for renewal of Operating License are as follows:

Completed application form

Certified ID copy/ Company Registration Certificate (CC)

(Letter of appointment for persons submitting applications for companies)

Renewed Contract (Contracted Services)

Letter from Association (Minibus Taxi mode)

Original Tax Clearance Certificate (SARS)

Original Operating license/ permit or certified copy + Affidavit

Certified Vehicle certificate of fitness & Roadworthy Certificate

Certified copies of Vehicle certificate of Registration (COR)

Fee of R300.00 per vehicle (cash or bank guaranteed cheque)

Applicants should also submit a list with the operator's and their expired licenses details through their respective associations by 31 July 2023.

Operators can visit TOLAB offices.

Tshwane Office:

Cnr. Eskia Mphahlele and Johannes Ramokhoase Streets. (opp. Marabastad Home Affairs), Pretoria

Tel: (012) 327 3611/3738

Manager: Ms Sarah Malele - 082 615 5556 /(011) 344 2686

Email: Sarah.malele@gauteng.gov.za

Operating times: Monday - Friday 8am -4pm.

Johannesburg Office:

45 Commissioner Street, Life Centre Building, Marshalltown -

Johannesburg

Tel: (011) 227 8341/45/46 or (011) 355 7332

Manager: Mr Sechaba Tumelo - 063 697 2568 / (011) 227 833

Email: Sechaba.tumelo@gauteng.gov.za

Operating times: Monday - Friday 8am -4pm.

West Rand Office:

(Relocated to Kagiso DLTC -Umdeni & Kagiso Avenue, Kagiso)

Manager: Ms Eunice Maphanga - 079 877 7726/ (010) 345 0761/5

Email: Eunice.maphanga@gauteng.gov.za

Operating times: Monday - Friday 8am -4pm.

Ekurhuleni Offices:

No. 1 Hardach Street (opp Germiston Magistrate's Offices),

Germiston

Tel: (011) 437 5932 / (011) 876 3800

Manager: Ms Wona Mosala - 082 324 7777/ (011) 876 3820

Email: Wona.mosala@gauteng.gov.za

Operating times: Monday - Friday 8am -4pm.