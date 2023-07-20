South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Urges Residents to Refrain From Vigilantism

press release

Committee urges residents to refrain from vigilantism

The Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on Gauteng residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

This follows the Tuesday night incident where the community of Setjwetla Section in Alexandra set five men alight on suspicion of them carrying illegal firearms and allegedly terrorizing residents.

The Committee condemns this act of vigilantism and mob justice and encourages the public to cooperate with the Police and allow the criminal justice system to do its work of bringing suspected criminals to book.

Committee Chairperson, Honourable Bandile Masuku, said, "Mob justice and vigilantism has no space in our communities as they further exacerbate unacceptable criminality and lawlessness.

"There can never be any justification for residents to take the law into their own hands as this too is tantamount to criminality. Those found guilty of this crime will find themselves having to face the full might of the law."

The Committee calls on residents to form proactive partnerships with the Police across the province to address the ever increasing levels of crime and clamp down on criminal elements in our Communities. Residents are encouraged to be the eyes and ears of the Police and report suspected criminals to the Police in an effort to restore law and order in our communities.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

Email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za