South Africa: MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko Visits Victims of Joburg CBD Explosion At Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, 20 Jul

20 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko visits Charlotte Maxeke following Joburg CBD explosion

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will this morning pay a visit to the victims of the Joburg CBD explosion who are currently admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Following the explosion incident in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon (19 July 2023), a number of people incurred injuries and had to receive medical emergency care at various health facilities.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will be appraised on the conditions and extent of the injuries suffered by patients and also check on how they are doing.

Members of the media are invited to the visit as follows:

Date: 20 July 2023

Time: 11h00

Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, 7 York Road, Parktown

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

Email: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health

Cell: 072 222 6333

Email: Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.