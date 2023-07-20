South Africa: MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko Visits Victims of Joburg CBD Explosion At Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, 20 Jul

press release

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko visits Charlotte Maxeke following Joburg CBD explosion

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will this morning pay a visit to the victims of the Joburg CBD explosion who are currently admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Following the explosion incident in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon (19 July 2023), a number of people incurred injuries and had to receive medical emergency care at various health facilities.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will be appraised on the conditions and extent of the injuries suffered by patients and also check on how they are doing.

Members of the media are invited to the visit as follows:

Date: 20 July 2023

Time: 11h00

Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, 7 York Road, Parktown

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

Email: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health

Cell: 072 222 6333

Email: Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za