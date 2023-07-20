Ethiopia: Addis Ababa University Graduates Over 8,000 Students

Addis Ababa — The Addis Ababa University graduated today more than 8,000 students in a colorful ceremony held at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa.

Among the graduates, 300 are PHD while the rest graduated in MA and first degree, it was indicated.

Out of total graduates, 34.8 percent are women.

The event was attended by President Sahlework Zewde, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, President of Addis Ababa University, Professor Tasew Woldehanna, families of the graduates and other guests.