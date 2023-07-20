Ethiopia: AAU Confers Honorary Doctorate Upon Two Prominent Individuals

Addis Ababa — :- Addis Ababa University has conferred honorary doctorate degree upon the founder of the renowned Mekedonia Elders and Mentally ill person Rehabilitation Center, Biniam Belete and the veteran artist, Debebe Eshetu today.

President Sahile-work Zewde confered honorary doctorate degree upon Biniam Belete and Debebe Eshetu during graduation ceremony of the University held today at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa.

Beniam and Debebe have been awarded the honorary doctorate degree for the notable contributions they have extended to the country in their field of work, the president said.