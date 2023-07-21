South Africa: Romaney Pinnock Joins SAFA As Head of Women's Football

Having worked as a management consultant for over 10 years, Ms Pinnock is also the Founding Director of the Cape Town based women's club, Badgers Football Academy.

Her impressive CV includes a FIFA Master in the Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, an MSc with a focus on Ecotoxicology from the University of Siena, and a Medical Honours and BSc in Genetics, both from the University of Cape Town.

As well as being a Director of Badgers Football Academy, Pinnock has held the roles of COO of The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Programme Manager for the Western Cape Education Department and has been a freelance strategy consultant, recently for UEFA, the University of Cape Town and the University of Zululand.

Speaking to www.safa.net Pinnock expressed her delight in joining the Association and believes that her experience will assist in growing the women's game.

"We have a long way to go in raising women's football to the level it deserves to be in this country. This task will be hard, but I am excited by the challenge," she told safa.net.

"With the support of the Association, broader stakeholders, sponsors and the brilliant people already doing great work in women's football, we will create a lasting impact for the women's game. Having a hand in ensuring that more girls and women can play football in safe and supportive environments is such a privilege and I look forward to what lies ahead," added Pinnock.

Her duties in the role include heading up the delivery of SAFA Women's Football strategy.