Rwanda Begins Preps for Men's African Volleyball Championship

The men's national volleyball team on Thursday, July 20, started a training camp ahead of the forthcoming 2023 Men's African Nations Championship which will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from August 28 to September 10.

The team, under the tutelage of head coach Paulo De Tarso, will be holding daily training session at Kimisagara Gymnasium at 20:00

Rwanda finished sixth during the 2021 edition of the continental volleyball showpiece in Kigali and De Tarso will be looking to build a strong team ready to improve their performance and challenge for the top places or even the championship during the 2023 edition.

The Brazilian tactician handed debut call ups to 10 new players in the men's senior national team including Police VC and APR setters Crispin Ntanteteri (Police) and Levis Mugisha respectively, others are middle blockers Jean Baptiste Tuyizere (REG) and Bienvenue Rukundo (Police)

Left attackers, Jean Paul Nshuti (Police), Samuel Niyonshima (Gisagara) and Jean d'Amour Munyamahoro (GSSJK), opposites Etienne Ntirushwa (Police), Mandela Nzirimo (Gisagara) and Police libero Alain Irakoze were also summoned in the national team for the first time.

The women's national team has already joined the camp on Sunday, July 16, where they are training twice a day at Kimisagara Gymnasium.

Men provisional squad

Setter: Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana, Cedric Ngaboyintwari, Cryspin Ntanteteri, Levis Mugisha and Sylvestre Ndayisaba.

Middle blocker: Ronald Muvala, Prince Kanamugire, Emmy Twagirayezu, Jean Baptist Tuyizere, Frank Shyaka, Bienvenue Rukundo and Placide 'Madison' Sibomana.

Libero: Sadru Manzi, Simon Rwigema, and Alain Irakoze.

Receiver Attacker: Merci Gisubizo, Eric Kwizera, Romeo Rwamuhizi Ngabo, Jean-Paul Nshuti, Samuel Niyonshima, Dieu Est La Ndahayo, Gloire Niyonkuru, Fils Habanzitwari and Jean D'Amour Munyamahoro.

Opposite: Wicklif Dusenge, Venuste Gatsinzi, Étienne Ntirushwa and Mandela Nzirimo.

Technical staff: Paulo De Tarso, Lawrence Yakan Guma (1st assistant coach), Dominique Ntawangundi (2nd assistant coach), and Richard Rwamuhungu (physical trainer).