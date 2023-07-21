Rwanda: Come Help Build Rwanda, Minister Tells Discharged Ex-Combatants

Former members of armed groups discharged from the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) camp in Mutobo, Musanze District, on Thursday, July 20, were urged to use their new skills and civic education to build a safer society.

The 92 ex-combatants who belonged to militia groups such as FDLR and FLN spent between three and nine months at the centre. They were given lessons on Rwanda's history and the essence of national unity.

They also learnt vocational trades such as masonry, plumbing, crop production, hairdressing, tailoring and automobile mechanics.

"We implore you to never go against the value of unity and the resilience of Rwandans. We want you to show that the education and training you got from Mutobo were useful and that you will always strive to maintain the security our country enjoys," the Minister of Local Government, Jean Claude Musabyimana, told the former combatants.

"Every Rwandan who lives in jungles in foreign countries should come back and help build the country even if they are members of armed groups that threaten the security of Rwanda and the region," he said.

Former members of the DR Congo-based militias such as FDLR include 30 who voluntarily returned to Rwanda and 43 civilians. There were also 19 war crimes convicts who, along with Paul Rusesabagina, were pardoned by President Paul Kagame in March.

It was noted that one former FLN member escaped from the camp in Mutobo.

It's like we are born again

The discharged former members of armed groups said they were ready to join their relatives and integrate into society. The government covered their health insurance for a year and they later also get requisite tool kits to practice their trades.

Among them was Straton Musoni, one of the founders and former vice president of the FDLR.

"Over the nine months I spent at Mutobo, I have been able to learn a lot about my country. I thought that Rwanda had no peace and that anyone could be killed. But today I can testify that Rwanda is a peaceful country," said the 62-year-old.

"I am lucky that I will join my 84-year-old mother who lives in Gicumbi. My only message to those who are still in DR Congo is that they should come back home and help build their country."

'Corporal' Dative Musabyimana, 40, who was recruited by armed groups while aged 15 regrets the time she lost in the DR Congo jungles.

"They taught us how to use guns and to hate our country. But I decided to return after I heard my relatives encourage me to come back home, on radio," said Musabyimana.

Most of her extended family, including her eight children, are in Nyamasheke District.

"When I finally came back, I found a beautiful country. All I have to tell Rwandans who are still in Congo is, please come back home. And, bring the children home so that they can go to school."

For 'Col' Marc Nizeyimana, a former FLN member who arrived at Mutobo on March 26, the time spent at the camp in Mutobo allowed him to reflect on the country's development journey and what his contribution can be.

"It's like we are born again," said Nizeyimana.

He had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes committed as an FLN commander.

He said: "Before I was captured and repatriated, I had lost the sense of Rwandanness. I want to thank the President for pardoning me and giving me another chance.

"I am going to join my wife and children in Karongi. I promise to be a better citizen when I go back to the community."

Since 2001, more than 12,000 former members of militia groups were discharged from Mutobo and reintegrated into Rwandan society.