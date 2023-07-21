Rwanda: UK's NSG Hints on Performing in Rwanda

Popular Afrobeats, Afro-swing, and British Hip-hop group NSG will soon perform in Rwanda.

The famous crew from East London, composed of six members, will be performing in Kigali as part of their Africa tour that will reach seven countries including Rwanda.

The tour was announced by Mxjib, one of the members of the crew, in a tweet that attracted attention from many Rwanda-based fans of the singing group.

"NIGERIA GHANA KENYA ZAMBIA RWANDA UGANDA MALAWI," Mxjib tweeted, announcing NSG's second Africa tour.

It will be NSG's first performance in Rwanda ever since they established themselves as the best Afro-Swing musicians in the UK.

About NSG

The Afro-bashment band put out their debut track, "Whine and Kotch," in December,2013. In 2015, they worked with English rapper J Hus.

The group released their first mixtape, "Grown Up," in 2017. They published their second mixtape, titled "Roots," in June 2020. In 2018, they released the track "Options" with UK rapper Tion Wayne, which peaked at number 7 on the UK singles chart.

The group originates from Hackney, East London. Five out of six members of the group attended secondary school together, with Mojo being the exception, but all members grew up in the same area.

NSG is made up of three artistes of Nigerian descent and three artists of Ghanaian descent who are from East London.

The group which consists of Kruddz, OGD, Papii Abz, Dope, Mxjib, and Mojo is one of the best in the UK, having produced smash bangers such as Petite, NYASH, MCM, Trust Issues and many others.