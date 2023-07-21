Rwanda: Over 90 Ex-Combatants to Be Discharged From Mutobo Demob Centre

20 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Up to 92 former members of armed groups will be discharged from Mutobo Demobilisation Centre in Musanze District on Thursday, July 20, after completing months of civic education.

The former members of DR Congo-based militias such as the FDLR, include some who voluntarily returned to Rwanda, war crimes convicts who were pardoned by President Paul Kagame in March, and civilians associated with the armed groups and their dependents.

The 69th discharge ceremony will be attended by government officials, diplomats and representatives of international organizations, among others.

Since 2001, more than 12,000 former members have been discharged from Mutobo Centre and reintegrated in the Rwandan society.

