Rwanda: Women Deliver - 450 Million Women Want Continual Access to Livestock Vaccines

For the 450 million women engaged in smallholder livestock farming, access to livestock vaccines has become a pressing concern as it directly affects their livelihoods. The lack of proper vaccination measures has led to high livestock mortality rates, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and disempowerment.

At the Women Deliver Conference, a Canadian-based research firm, International Development Research Centre (IDRC), tabled an initiative funded by the Livestock Vaccine Innovation Fund (LVIF) that seeks to pave the way for gender-transformative solutions to empower women in the livestock sector and improve food security worldwide.

"We need solutions that are sustainable and this is why we have embarked on using technology, like drones, to reach women in remote areas and increase their access to livestock vaccines. With this transformative approach, we have managed to move the gender inequality in vaccine accessibility and increased uptake," said Immaculate Omondi from the Women Rear Project.

She went on to say that there is a need for vaccine laws that are not gender-blind, laws that are inclusive, and laws that do not hinder women in terms of livestock vaccine accessibility.

Livestock diseases pose a significant threat to food security and the income of millions of smallholder livestock farmers, with women often bearing the brunt of the impact.

Despite representing two-thirds of all livestock smallholders and playing a vital role in food systems, women have been overlooked in previous efforts to combat livestock diseases. This oversight has hindered their access to vaccines and limited their participation in livestock vaccine value chains.

According to Gordon Obin from the University of Florida, "Even in the process of vaccination, women aren't the same as men."

Obin who is also the country coordinator of 'Advancing Women's Participation in the Livestock Vaccine Value Chain' in Uganda also called for an inclusive approach in livestock vaccine distribution.

In a bid to address this gender disparity, four pioneering projects supported by Livestock Vaccine Innovation Fund (LVIF) have embarked on research in Ghana, Kenya, Nepal, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda. The projects aim to break down barriers and create an inclusive environment for women smallholder livestock farmers to actively participate in and benefit from livestock vaccine systems.

Judith Chemuliti from Kenya said women have power when they are grouped in small settings.

"If we tap into these groups which are in themselves a social capital, we can propel women in breaking barriers around accessing vaccines," she said.

Her idea was supported by Agnes Loriba from CARE Ghana who said that if 10 per cent of the 450 million women who own livestock were given full access to vaccines, an impact would be felt.