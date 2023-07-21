Rwanda's Passport Climbs Global Rankings, Offers More Destinations

As per the recent release of the Henley Passport Index, also known as the Global Passport Ranking, Rwandan passport holders can now access two additional destinations compared to the previous year.

The index, which was released on July 18, ranks Rwanda at the 76th spot out of 103, showing improvement from its previous position at 86th in 2022. This position is shared with Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, and Mozambique.

According to the report, Rwanda's impressive growth in passport power can be attributed to the country's efforts in signing agreements to waive visa requirements for ordinary passports, facilitating bilateral cooperation with different nations. As a result, Rwandan passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to 63 destinations worldwide.

The Henley Passport Index, compiled by London-based immigration consultancy Henley and Partners, relies on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can visit without the need for a visa. Passport holders are scored based on the total number of visa-free destinations accessible to them.

For each destination where no visa is required, the passport is allocated a score of 1. This score also applies to situations where passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor's permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) upon entry. However, if a visa is required or if a passport holder must apply for a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score of 0 is assigned. Similarly, pre-departure approval for a visa on arrival also receives a score of 0.

The Henley Passport Index stands as the original and most authoritative ranking of all the world's passports, offering valuable insights into the number of destinations accessible without prior visa requirements. With a comprehensive coverage of 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, the index provides global passport holders with extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility opportunities.