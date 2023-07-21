Rwanda: Comedian Kevin Hart Visits Kigali Genocide Memorial

After shopping with Haute Baso, a Made in Rwanda fashion house, American comedian and movie actor Kevin Hart also visited Kigali Genocide Memorial and paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Kigali Genocide Memorial, an important place of remembrance and learning, is the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The New Times learnt that the famous stand-up comedian visited the Memorial on Thursday morning alongside his family and friends.

Kevin Hart and his family have been in Kigali since July 19. They were first spotted at Haute Baso, a Rwandan fashion brand.

Reports also indicate that Hart will tour northwestern Rwanda, especially Volcanoes National Park - home of the endangered mountain gorilla, as well as engage in different cultural and social activities in the country.

Hart came to prominence from his guest appearance in the TV series 'Undeclared'.

He made his film debut in 'Paper Soldiers', then gained further recognition from other films such as 'Soul Plane', 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', 'Death at a Funeral' and 'Little Fockers'.