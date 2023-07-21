Rwanda: Expired Lab Chemicals in Schools - MPs Urge 'Safe' Disposal

The Lower House has requested the Ministry of Education to address the issue of expired laboratory chemicals and products available in some schools in the country, within three months, to avert possible harmful effects on school communities.

It made the resolution on July 19, as it adopted the report of its Committee on Education, Technology, Culture, and Youth. The report covered issues identified in general education during lawmakers' visits to schools in different districts of the country, from November to December 2022.

Expired laboratory chemicals and products are one of the issues that lawmakers observed in science teaching schools that have laboratories. They indicated that though they help students in acquiring hands-on knowledge in sciences, they pose health risks if not properly handled - especially expired ones.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Education, Technology, Culture, and Youth, Veneranda Uwamariya, said, "The programme to solve the issue of expired chemicals and products should be expedited based on the findings of a study being conducted in order to prevent consequences they might cause."

Initially, the committee had proposed that the implicated substances be disposed of within six months. However, some MPs argued that the period was long, given the hazards they pose to school communities who are exposed to them. They, therefore, recommended a shorter period, which is half of the initial one.

MP Uwamariya said the initial period for the resolution implementation was based on an ongoing study being carried out by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), and, "destroying these products requires a budget."

MP Diogene Bitunguramye said such chemicals could cause damage to the environment and human lives.

He suggested the issue should be addressed urgently - during this period when students are on holiday, "such that we will start the next academic year (which will begin in September) when these chemicals and products are no longer in schools because they can cause other serious troubles."

MP Gloriose Uwanyirigira expressed that the chemicals and products in question "are of no importance since they are poison," adding, "They should be eliminated within a month."

On March 28, the Minister of Education, Valentine Uwamariya told lawmakers that in partnership with REMA, a study and inventory were underway to consider the appropriate method to dispose of the 'hazardous waste' in schools and at the same time, know the amount of the waste in question.

"In partnership with REMA, we are working on a way they can be collected and handled in schools in an environmentally friendly manner," she said.

"Of those chemicals, some might be incinerated, some might be dumped (buried in the ground) because they might cause another problem once burnt," she observed.